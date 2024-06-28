Calgary official says ‘lives at risk’ if water use not reduced this weekend

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said she is concerned about the city’s water usage reaching 500 million litres on Thursday — the highest point since the crisis began. While a small portion of the increase can be attributed to filling the feeder main, Henry said it “is imperative to emphasize the system providing water to Calgary remains at risk.” “We are currently in a vulnerable state,” said Henry at a Friday press conference. “If water consumption continues on the current trend line that we are on, we may be putting lives at risk.” Henry acknowledged hospitals and the Calgary Fire Department need water to do their work. If Calgary continues on this trend, she predicted their ability to save lives will be compromised. In response, she said now “is not the time to take the foot off the gas with reducing our water consumption measures.” She urged people to reduce their indoor water usage as much as they can. While the finish line is not far off, she said it is essential to recognize there is some distance to go and every drop counts in what can be saved. For its non-potable water distribution sites, she said there remains some interest. The chief went on to say crews continue to fill the pipe with water and remain on track with their previous timeline. If the plans remain the same, they will start flushing the system on Friday night or Saturday morning.The good news is that 16 Avenue has reopened in two directions. If people are travelling out of Calgary for the long weekend, they should plan accordingly, as there are still some lane reductions. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek started off the press conference by saying some people might try to discount the 500 million litres of water used by pointing to the pipe being flushed. “Well yes, a very small amount was used to do the filling,” said Gondek. “Roughly seven million litres was used by midnight last night, which says to us as residents and businesses that the rest of us used the rest of it.” Gondek said Calgary was well above the 480 million litres threshold. This week, the water usage numbers have been higher than usual. City of Calgary Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson said paving is almost completed. “However, the final top two inches of paving will be completed on three of the repair sites once the feeder main has been brought back into service,” said Thompson. “As I’ve shared previously, we’re not able to pave over the line while we’re monitoring its condition during the filling, flushing, testing, and stablization phases.” Thompson said traffic is flowing in Montgomery after 16 Avenue was reopened on Friday. Localized lane closures will remain in place to support the water main monitoring and testing. Gondek followed up by saying Calgarians understand how to work together. “And some people might be a little tired right now, some people might be over this,” she said. “And I can say the same for our regional partners at Tsuut’ina Nation, Strathmore, Chestermere, and Airdrie that everyone understands they have a role to play.”