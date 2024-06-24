Calgary opens up more water distribution centres for personal usage

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the City of Calgary is making non-potable water available for people to access in the same way it has been offered for commercial and construction usage. In addition to the Ogden Boat Launch and Baker Park, Gondek said the City of Calgary has opened up water distribution sites at the the Spyhill Landfill, the Genesis Centre, Ambrose University, and Bishop O’Byrne High School. “You can go to any of these six locations between seven o’clock in the morning and seven o’clock in the evening with your containers,” said Gondek at a Monday press conference. “And as a reminder, this is non-potable water, so just like the water that comes out of your rain barrel, it is not fit for drinking or preparing any type of food.” Gondek said this water is meant for watering plants and gardens. When people water plants, she said they should be done at the roots and not on the fruits. Before people head down to the water distribution centres, she called for them to think about the kinds of containers they are taking. When they load them up with water, they can become heavy. The City of Calgary is allowing people to collect up to 100 litres of non-potable water at the distribution centres. She asked them to think about their neighbours and community and only take as much as they need so there is enough for all people. The mayor went on to say 16 Ave. between Home Rd. and 49 St. N.W has reopened. Since there are traffic closures in the active repair zones, she said people should ensure they should check out the maps on the City of Calgary’s website. From a construction perspective, she said the timeline to repair the feeder main is on track and could be done by July 5. Plans have been laid out for repair work, and they are being carried out as anticipated. Pipes and other materials have been delivered to hotspot sites, and crews are working to manage the welding process that will move into sealing and backfilling. Following that, the City of Calgary will move to flushing of the line and testing water quality. Gondek concluded by saying she is thankful for all of the people who have taken action to conserve water. “Your actions matter, and you are making a difference,” she said. Calgary Emergency Management Agency Acting Chief Coby Duerr said on Wednesday the City of Calgary will be working with construction companies to open two locations on the Bow River to provide non-potable water to them. READ MORE: Calgary official says Bow River to be opened at two sites to provide water for construction companiesDuerr said this water will be free of charge and fall on construction companies to ensure it is appropriate for its intended applications. “We want to thank the provincial government for expediting the permits needed to help move this program forward quickly,” said Duerr.