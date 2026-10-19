Alberta

Calgary Opera removes singer after Palestinian flag display, performer says he has 'no regrets'

Calgary Opera has removed a singer from its production of Tosca after he displayed a Palestinian flag during the opening-night curtain call.
Calgary Opera has removed a singer from its production of Tosca after he displayed a Palestinian flag during the opening-night curtain call.X screenshot
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Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Palestine
palestine flag
viral video
Calgary Opera
Tosca
Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega
McPhee Artist Development
Calgary Opera Association
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Western Standard
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