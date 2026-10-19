Calgary Opera removes singer after Palestinian flag display, performer says he has 'no regrets'

CALGARY — Calgary Opera has removed a singer from its production of Tosca after he displayed a Palestinian flag during the opening-night curtain call, prompting a public response from the performer, who says he stands by his actions.Bass-baritone Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega, who portrayed the escaped political prisoner Cesare Angelotti, displayed the flag on Friday at Calgary's Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.The opera company subsequently announced that Sanchez-Ortega would be replaced for the remaining performances, describing the demonstration as unauthorized and contrary to its policies on political protests.In a public statement, Calgary Opera said the incident was unexpected and had not been approved by the production."Individual political protest contravenes not only company policy, but also our responsibility to create a more connected, caring, and civil society through shared artistic experiences," the company stated. .Calgary Opera also acknowledged that the display may have affected audience members, performers, backstage crew, orchestral musicians and Jubilee Auditorium staff differently.The company expressed regret for any discomfort or distress caused by the incident, adding that it had addressed the matter directly with Sanchez-Ortega and reinforced its expectations with the cast and production team."Our commitment is to provide a welcoming and respectful environment for our artists, audiences, and community," the statement continued.The company confirmed another performer would assume the role of Angelotti for the remaining production dates.Sanchez-Ortega responded publicly on social media, confirming his removal and expressing no regrets over his decision to display the Palestinian flag."I have been informed that I have been removed from further performances of Tosca with the Calgary Opera following my display of the Palestinian flag during curtain call," he wrote."I have no regrets. This is the state of cultural institutions in Canada.".The singer also alleged that financial threats had been made against Calgary Opera following the incident."I was informed that financial threats had been made against Calgary Opera. I hold no resentment," he stated.Calgary Opera has not publicly confirmed the alleged financial threats, and no independent evidence substantiating the claim has been released.Sanchez-Ortega concluded his statement by reflecting on his role in the production, saying it had been an honour to portray Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner.The incident has drawn attention to the political themes of Tosca, an opera composed by Giacomo Puccini that explores political persecution, corruption, resistance and abuse of power.Set in Rome in 1800, the story follows opera singer Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi and the corrupt police chief Baron Scarpia.Sanchez-Ortega's character, Angelotti, is a political prisoner who escapes custody and receives assistance from Cavaradossi, setting off a series of events involving political repression and personal betrayal..Sanchez-Ortega is also a member of Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program, which supports emerging opera performers.According to his company biography, he was scheduled to participate in several productions throughout the 2026–27 season, including Cinderella, Otello and The Pied Piper.It remains unclear whether his removal from Tosca will affect those future appearances or his involvement in the development program. Calgary Opera's statement addressed only his participation in the remaining Tosca performances.The incident follows a similar controversy at London's Royal Opera House in July 2025, when a performer displayed a Palestinian flag during the final curtain call of Giuseppe Verdi's Il trovatore.During that incident, an opera official attempted to remove the flag from the performer, who continued holding it while the cast acknowledged the audience.The Royal Ballet and Opera subsequently described the demonstration as unauthorized and inappropriate for a curtain call..In a statement to the Western Standard, Calgary Opera clarified that its prohibition on personal protests applies to all performers, regardless of the political message or symbol involved."Calgary Opera prohibits personal protest on our stages and at our events. The display of any protest symbol or action would result in similar consequences," the company said.Calgary Opera confirmed Sanchez-Ortega did not appear in its most recent performance of Tosca and will not participate in the October 24 closing performance. The company added that it has reiterated its policy to all artists and staff and intends to enforce it universally.Calgary Opera's production of Tosca opened Friday and is scheduled to conclude Saturday at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.The company has maintained that its decision was based on the unauthorized nature of the demonstration and its responsibility to provide a respectful environment for performers and audiences.