Alberta

Calgary pastor Derek Reimer found guilty in drag storytime protest retrial

Pastor Derek Reimer
Pastor Derek ReimerCourtesy Syd Fizzard,X
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Yyc
Calgary Public Library
Drag Queens
Alain Hepner
The Crown
Calgary pastor Derek Reimer
Derek Reimer drag queen protest
Derek Reimer hearing
Reading with Royalty
Justice Nancy Carruthers
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Western Standard
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