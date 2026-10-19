Calgary pastor Derek Reimer found guilty in drag storytime protest retrial

CALGARY — Calgary pastor Derek Reimer has been found guilty of mischief and causing a disturbance following a retrial over his protest at a children's drag storytime event in 2023, more than two years after he was originally acquitted of both charges.The verdict was delivered Friday, in connection with an incident at Calgary's Seton Library, where Reimer protested a Reading with Royalty event featuring drag performers reading to children and families.The latest decision marks another development in a legal battle that began in February 2023 and has involved multiple court proceedings, an overturned acquittal and questions surrounding the boundaries of lawful protest.Reimer was initially found not guilty of both charges in September 2024 by Justice Allan Fradsham, who determined that the Crown had not established that his conduct met the legal requirements for a criminal conviction.However, the Crown appealed the decision, arguing that the trial judge had made errors in applying the law and considering the evidence.In July 2025, Court of King's Bench Justice Nancy Carruthers granted the Crown's appeal, setting aside the original acquittal and ordering a new trial..The charges stemmed from an incident on February 25, 2023, when Reimer attended the Seton branch of the Calgary Public Library during a scheduled Reading with Royalty program.Reimer, who is associated with Mission 7 Ministries, entered the programming area to voice his opposition to the event.The situation escalated when attendees confronted Reimer and physically removed him from the room.Police subsequently charged him with mischief and causing a disturbance, alleging that his conduct interfered with the library's operations and disrupted the scheduled program.The case attracted attention over the distinction between exercising freedom of expression and engaging in conduct that constitutes a criminal disturbance.In his original September 2024 ruling, Justice Fradsham acknowledged that Reimer's actions could be considered inconsiderate or disrespectful but concluded that they had not been proven to constitute criminal offences.The original judgment, published as R. v. Reimer, 2024 ABCJ 188, examined whether Reimer's actions interfered with the library's lawful use and operation of its property and whether the Crown had established the elements of causing a disturbance..The Crown subsequently sought to overturn the verdict, arguing that the original trial judge had applied an overly narrow interpretation of the offences.The appeal focused partly on how the judge assessed the disruption to the scheduled program and the impact of Reimer's conduct on those attending.In July 2025, Justice Carruthers determined that legal errors had occurred in the original decision and ordered the charges to be reconsidered at a new trial.The decision meant Reimer would once again face prosecution over the February 2023 incident despite having previously been cleared of both charges.The Democracy Fund, a legal advocacy organization supporting Reimer, criticized the Crown's efforts to overturn the acquittal, arguing that the case raised broader concerns about freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest.The organization has maintained that Reimer was exercising his right to express opposition to the event.The Crown's case, meanwhile, centred on whether his actions went beyond lawful protest and interfered with the scheduled library program..Following Friday's guilty verdict, Reimer now faces sentencing on both charges.A sentencing date was expected to be arranged on Monday, although a confirmed date was not available at the time of writing.Defence lawyer Alain Hepner has reportedly indicated that another appeal remains a possibility. No formal appeal of the latest convictions has been independently confirmed.The Western Standard has contacted Reimer directly for additional information and comment regarding the verdict, sentencing proceedings and possibility of an appeal.