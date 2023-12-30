Calgary police arrest convicted sex offender wanted on warrants

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has arrested Alberta resident James Alexander Parent, 65, for failing to comply with a court order and failing to attend court. “These warrants are connected to his previous conviction for sexually motivated offences,” tweeted CPS on Friday..CPS was asking for the public’s help to locate Parent because he was wanted on Alberta-wide warrants and believed to be in the Calgary area. He was described as six ft. one in. tall and 160 lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.