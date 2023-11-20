Calgary police charge four people at pro-Palestine protest

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) charged three people with assaulting a peace officer and a fourth person with obstruction of a peace officer at a pro-Palestine protest. “Charges are determined based on an individual's behaviour and are laid based on the totality of all evidence collected by officers on scene,” said CPS in a Sunday statement. “At this time, the fifth individual who was taken into custody from the scene has been released without charges.”Throughout the afternoon on Sunday, CPS said two groups of protestors gathered at the Calgary Municipal Building to show support for Palestine and Israel. To prepare for the protest, it said it engaged with several community leaders and protest organizers, who indicated they expected large crowd sizes. In response, a number of its officers were deployed to manage the protest. During the event, crowd sizes went up to 2,000 people and officers were on scene to monitor it, manage public safety and maintain the peace. A significant majority of protestors were co-operative with police and acted in a lawful, respectful manner. CPS went on to say several people deployed smoke devices within the crowd and a large group marched throughout the downtown core. Due to the large crowd size, it said several roads were closed to ensure public safety. After the march, a group of about 100 people separated from the main protest group and continued marching to Macleod Trail and fourth ave. s.e., leading to a complete blockage in traffic. Behaviour continued to escalate in this group and five people were taken into custody. CPS concluded by thanking all Calgarians “for their understanding and co-operation today as our officers worked to manage the large crowds, maintain public safety and minimize the disruption to surrounding residents and businesses.” It appealed to all protestors to be responsible and protest within the laws. “Anyone who jeopardizes public peace, endangers others or participates in illegal activities will be held accountable for their actions,” it said. Liberty Law lawyer Zachary Al-Khatib confirmed on Friday the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service stayed a charge against pro-Palestine protest leader Wesam Cooley. READ MORE: Charge stayed against Calgary pro-Palestine protest organizer“It’s heartening that the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service has acted swiftly,” said Al-Khatib. “It shows me that after considering the evidence and public interest, a decision was made that this case has no merit.”