Calgary police charge pro-Hamas protest organizer with causing disturbance

The Justice for Palestinians group says the Calgary Police Service (CPS) charged its protest organizer, despite having built a relationship with its community liaison and the officers attending the protests. "This incident is an outrageous silencing of Palestinians and their supporters and a brazen attempt to criminalize these protests," said Mount Royal University sociology professor Muhannad Ayyash in a Tuesday press release. "The Calgary police continuously tell us that they 'police behaviour and not beliefs' but they are apparently policing beliefs here since Mr. [Wesam] Khaled was not disturbing the peace throughout the rally in any of his behaviours.".On Sunday around 5 p.m., Justice for Palestinians said CPS officers surrounded Khaled while he was waiting with his family for a train home. It added Khaled was arrested, handcuffed and led down the platform through a gauntlet of officers and into a police van. His mother, father and other witnesses demanded to know the charges. They were told he was causing a disturbance. Justice for Palestinians has video of the rally that shows there was no hate speech and he said during the rally they were against all forms of racism, including antisemitism. It learned he was accused of making offensive antisemitic comments for uttering the pro-Palestinian slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." It acknowledged many people are trying to portray its protests as antisemitic, violent and hateful. There is a concerted effort by Canadian politicians at all levels of government to demonize these protests and label them as hate marches, since they are challenging Canada's official position on the Israel-Hamas conflict. It underscored his arrest occurred as an ambush rather than an arrest for an observable offence. To its knowledge, there is no legislation or bylaws criminalizing protest speech calling for justice and liberation of an oppressed population undergoing genocide by an oppressive state. Moreover, Ayyash said the pro-Palestinian slogan has been misinterpreted in Canada. As Palestinian-American writer Yousef Munayyer put it in The Guardian, the slogan is a way to express a desire for a state where Palestinians "can live in their homeland as free and equal citizens, neither dominated by others nor dominating them." "Furthermore, Israeli historian Ilan Pappe raised similar hopes about the chant 'from the river to the sea,' calling it an alternative to the ongoing Israeli settler colonial occupation of Palestine: 'A delionized, liberated and democratic Palestine from the river to the sea; a Palestine that will welcome back the refugees and build a society that does not discriminate on the basis of culture, religion or ethnicity," said Ayyash. When asked for a comment, CPS said they would be putting out a statement later Tuesday.