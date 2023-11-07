Alberta

Calgary police charge pro-Hamas protest organizer with causing disturbance

Calgary police vehicle
Calgary police vehicle Courtesy Politcalguru/Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Hate Speech
Causing A Disturbance
Free Palestine
Palestinians
Pro-Palestine Protest
Justice For Palestinians
Wesam Khaled
Muhannad Ayyash
Yousef Munayyer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news