Alberta

Calgary police charge two people in infrastructure wire theft

Calgary police vehicle
Calgary police vehicle Courtesy Politcalguru/Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Rcmp
Internet
Theft
Crime Stoppers
Search Warrants
Jared John Hiebert
Tamara Lynne Hurlbert
Telecommunications Wires
Copper Wire

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news