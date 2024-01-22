Calgary police charge two people in infrastructure wire theft

Two Calgary residents have been charged in relation to the theft of telecommunications wire that left more than 2,000 people without internet or phone service. On December 8, it is believed three suspects entered multiple manholes in the 2000 block of Glenmore Trail SE and stole critical infrastructure wire, according to a January 22 press release. As a result, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said 2,056 people in the area were left without access to internet or phone service and about $276,000 in property damage was incurred. On January 2, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 3000 block of 37th St. SW. Investigators found evidence consistent with the theft and resale of copper wire. Calgary resident Jared John Hiebert, 50, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000, one count of trafficking stolen property and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. Hiebert will next appear in court on Tuesday. Calgary resident Tamara Lynne Hurlbert, 40, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. Hurlbert will next appear in court on January 31. CPS said it believes one person remains outstanding. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.