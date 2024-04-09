Calgary police deem death in Prestwick to be homicide, suspect in custody

On Monday morning, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) were called to investigate a suspicious death in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace in southeast Calgary.Upon arrival, police located one man deceased and the investigation determined the death was homicide. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Joel Aaron Clark of Calgary. According to CPS a suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and a short time later, police took one man into custody at a nearby shopping plaza. At this time, investigators are not looking for any other suspects.This is believed to be a targetted incident and there is no threat to public safety.The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org