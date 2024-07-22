Calgary police identify woman gunned down in Vista Heights fatal shooting

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend in Vista Heights has been identified. Following an autopsy completed on Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, CPS said it has identified the victim as Calgary resident Jordan Leinen, 19. “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident,” said CPS Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a Monday press release. “Any piece of information big or small may have a significant impact on this investigation.”Leinen was shot and killed and the man she was with wounded after their vehicle came under gunfire on Deerfoot Tr. on Saturday. READ MORE: Calgary woman gunned down in Deerfoot Tr.-area shootingThe incident happened as Leinen’s vehicle was heading westbound on 32 Ave. NE by the Deerfoot overpass. CPS was called to the Foothills Hospital around 6 p.m. after they came in suffering gunshot wounds.CPS confirmed the man has been upgraded to stable condition. It said it believes an unknown vehicle approached theirs and fired several rounds into it around 5:20 p.m., injuring them prior to going to Foothills Hospital. At the moment, it said it believes this was not a random incident, but the target was likely not Leinen. It is continuing to seek information from the public about this incident and has asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or who might have witnessed suspicious behaviour around that time to come forward to it. This is Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2024. Gregson concluded by saying a young woman is dead and a family is left without a loved one. “This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we are putting several resources from across the Service into investigating this incident,” he said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.