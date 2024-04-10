Calgary Police investigate shooting in Highwood

The City of Calgary Police Service (CPS) is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the northwest community of Highwood.In a press release, CPS said, "Yesterday, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 11:05 p.m., we received several calls reporting alleged gunshots as well as a call indicating a man was in medical distress outside a residence in the 0-100 block of Hartford Road N.W."When CPS arrived on the scene, they located a man on the driveway of a residence suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The man was transported to hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to CPS.The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.CPS believes this to be a targetted incident.The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 TipsCA24139966/4537