Calgary police investigating assault on RED FM Calgary host

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it is investigating an attack on RED FM Calgary host and news director Rishi Nagar in the northeastern part of the city. CPS confirmed to CBC News Calgary on Monday it was investigating the attack outside the Rio Banquet Hall. Additionally, it said it was looking for two suspects. CPS Staff Sgt. John Guigon said Nagar was hit in the head during the assault and does not have severe injuries. The attack was captured on video. “It was not a pleasant situation,” said Guigon to CBC News Calgary. “[It is] particularly troubling to us when a member of the media gets attacked in a democracy.”In response, Guigon said CPS is dedicating resources to investigate the attack. At the moment, he pointed out CPS was investigating whether or not the assault on Nagar is tied to his reporting about another incident outside the Dashmesh Cultural Centre (DCC) last week. On September 24 around 8 p.m., Guigon said CPS received multiple calls from people about two men carrying around guns in the DCC’s parking lot. Upon arrival, he said two men were arrested and two firearms recovered. He added the two men face multiple charges. RED FM Calgary revealed on Monday Nagar has faced some blowback for his opposition to the Khalistan movement..WATCH: RED FM Calgary host attacked for opposing Khalistan .On Sunday at 3 p.m., RED FM Calgary said Nagar was attacked by two people. “The complaint has been filed with the @CalgaryPolice,” it said.