Calgary police investigating fatal shooting in the Beltline

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on Thursday night in the Beltline. “This volatile incident showed a blatant disregard for human life and jeopardized the safety of bystanders,” said CPS Homicide Unit Det. Lee Treit in a Friday press release. “Video footage and witnesses are vital for us to hold the offenders in this brazen attack accountable and we are asking for anyone with information to come forward.”Around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, CPS said it responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of 10 Ave. S.W. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man with apparent gunshot wounds. CCTV footage collected from the area confirmed the victim had been walking westbound on 10 Ave. towards 6 St. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple shots at him before leaving the scene. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on 6 St. and turning westbound on 13 Ave. S.W. Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim was identified as a 40-year-old man who is believed to not be from the Calgary area. He has ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax. The name of the victim will be released upon completion of the next of kin notification. At this time, CPS said it does not have information to suggest whether this was a targeted incident. It called for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time to contact it. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.