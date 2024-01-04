Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Brentwood

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is on scene and investigating after one man was found dead and two others injured inside a residence in northwest Calgary. At around 9:15 a.m., CPS was called to a residence located in the 0 to 100 block of Braden Crescent NW for reports of a home invasion, according to a Thursday press release. Upon arrival, CPS said it located a man dead and two others injured inside the residence. The CPS Homicide Unit is now investigating, and officers are in the process of speaking with multiple witnesses. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Since the investigation is in its early stages, no additional details are available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.