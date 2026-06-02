Calgary police launch real-time translation feature to bridge language barriers

The Calgary Police Service is launching a Real-Time Translation feature on body-worn cameras.This enables officers & community members to communicate in more than 50 languages at the push of a button during interactions.Real-Time Translation (RTT) will be featured on the Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras and is used to during traffic stops, routine calls and everyday interactions with the public. Translated conversations are recorded in real time, with video and audio stored securely to support transparency and accountability. Officers are also able to switch between languages during a conversation, making the tool effective in situations involving multiple languages. .Although, these translation outputs are forbidden used as evidence for prosecution or in court unless reviewed and certified by a qualified human interpreter.Activating the translation feature automatically starts a recording. Users will be advised that real-time translation is in use and that the translation is generated by the device rather than a certified interpreter.Officers will be trained through user manuals, instructional videos and scenario-based exercises designed to promote the responsible and appropriate use of the technology.