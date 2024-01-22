Calgary Police looking for person missing since December; foul play not suspected

Calgary police are looking for public help to find a 57-year old man missing for mor than a month.Harry Michael Robertson was last seen on December 15, 2023 driving a blue 2006 Subaru Legacy, bearing Alberta license plate CLY1935. He is described as 5’-7” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. .He was reported missing on January 9 “after all investigative avenues to locate Harry have been exhausted.”At this time, CPS says there is nothing to indicate that foul play was involved in his disappearance. Anyone with information about Harry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CrimeStoppers.org.