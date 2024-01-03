Calgary police searching for suspect wanted on 21 warrants

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on 21 warrants. Calgary resident Roger Anthony Owens, 51, is wanted on 21 warrants, including forcible confinement and pointing a firearm, according to a Wednesday press release. CPS said investigators have made several attempts to locate Owens and have so far been unsuccessful. Owens is described as five-ft. 10-in. tall, about 227-lbs, bald, and having blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. CPS said on Tuesday it was looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after not appearing in court over charges of sexual abuse of a child. READ MORE: Calgary man wanted on warrant after failing to attend courtCalgary resident Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort, 39, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to attend court while on a release order, according to a press release. CPS said this warrant is over previous charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16, and invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16. Blanchette-Rochefort is described as six-ft. one-in. tall, about 160-lbs with a slim build, brown curly hair and blue eyes. He might be clean shaven or have a beard.