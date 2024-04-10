Calgary police seek public's help in search for man and woman wanted on warrants in 2019 kidnapping

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is searching for a man and woman who were charged in relation to a kidnapping incident that occurred in 2019, and are now wanted on several warrants following a missed court appearance. In a press release, CPS said, "On Monday, April 15 2019, the victim met an unknown woman online and agreed to meet her at a residence located in the 100 block of Thomson Avenue N.E.""Upon arrival, the victim was invited into the home, attacked and held against his will by several unknown individuals for an extended period of time." "The individuals continued to physically and sexually assault the victim while demanding the victim's cell phone and banking information, including cards, pin numbers and passwords."According to CPS, the victim did as he was told, providing his banking information to the kidnappers who transferred several thousands of dollars to themselves."On Tuesday, April 16 2019, the individuals left the house and transported the victim in his own vehicle to several locations in the city, including a residence in southeast Calgary, again holding him against his will," said CPS in the release."Later that day, the victim was released by the individuals without his vehicle. He then attended a hospital with life-threatening injuries resulting from the repeated assaults."Subsequently, four people were charged and were given dates to appear in court."After exhausting all investigative efforts, police are now asking for the public’s help to locate two of the accused who are wanted on warrants in relation to this incident after they missed court," said CPS.Christina Ann Schollen, 48, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for kidnapping and aggravated assault.Schollen is described as approximately 5’3” tall, 95 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.Richard Wayne Parsons, 40, of Calgary who also goes by Ricky, is wanted on warrants for fraud, robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, extortion, sexual assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a court order.Parsons is described as approximately as 6’1” tall, 172 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.It is unknown if the pair are together at this time.Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Schollen or is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 TipsCA19156843/3825