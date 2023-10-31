Calgary police seize more than $2 million in drugs

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said three Calgarians are facing charges after two investigations led to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs. “These investigations highlight the importance of proactive policing and investigative work and also having members of the community come forward to provide information about criminal activity,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott in a Tuesday press release. “In these instances, we were able to keep a sizable quantity of illicit drugs off our streets.”Earlier this fall, CPS said it began an investigation after receiving information from Crime Stoppers about a man believed to be trafficking drugs in Calgary’s northeast. After corroborating the information received from an anonymous tip, it said it conducted a traffic stop on a man believed to be trafficking illicit drugs in October. As part of the arrest, investigators searched two residences and an additional vehicle. Calgary resident Arshman Saleem Abdullah, 29, has been charged with seven criminal offences, including four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of possession of proceeds of crime and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon. Abdullah is next expected to appear in court on November 10. Investigators seized a total of $733,500 worth of drugs, including 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.3 kilograms of MDMA, 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, and 39.8 grams of cocaine. CPS acknowledged a separate investigation in Calgary’s northeast began in August after a man failed to provide officers with valid identification after a motor vehicle collision and suspected illicit drugs were found within the vehicle he was operating. It said investigators executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence located in the 700 block of Erin Woods Lane SE on October 20. Calgary resident Elroy Brooks, 46, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching of a release order. Brooks is next expected to appear in court on Friday. Calgary resident Kattie Hagan, 37, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime. Hagan is next expected to appear in court on December 6. Investigators seized a total of $1.9 million worth of drugs, including 15.3 kilograms of cocaine and 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl. “To continue to keep our city safe, we encourage all Calgarians to report suspicious behaviour and criminal activity,” said Hancott. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. The CPS seized more than 90 kg of cocaine in one bust in April. READ MORE: SNOW DAY: Calgary police drug bust seized more than 90 kilos of cocaineIt took more cocaine off the streets in a single bust than it did in an entire year in 2022 with this haul. Its entire seizure for 2022 was nine kilograms more than what was seized as a part of this investigation.“We have seized more than 90 kg of cocaine and charged two men following a four-month investigation into an alleged drug trafficker who was operating in Calgary,” said CPS Organized Crime Operations Unit Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn.