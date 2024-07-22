Calgary pols continue to tout sweetheart arena deal; unveil innovative building design

Calgary politicians are hoping the unveiling of an innovative — and admittedly gorgeous — new hockey arena will win over hearts and minds opposed to using taxpayer dollars to house the NHL’s Flames.At a special sod turning ceremony on Monday, local dignitaries said they were hopeful that holdouts and naysayers will warm up to what will officially be known as Scotia Place when it opens in 2027.Mayor Jyoti Gondek insisted the city will see a return on its direct $537.3 million investment in the $1.2 billion building. In addition, taxpayers are on the hook for a 35-year, $316 million loan to the Flames ownership group.Meanwhile, the Calgary Entertainment Corporation chipped in just $40 million of direct funds. The UCP government is chipping in another $330 million for infrastructure upgrades including an underpass on 6th Street.In all, Calgary is ponying up $818 million or triple the $287 million it agreed to pay when the original deal was announced in 2021..But Gondek continues to insist that’s its a good deal for taxpayers and hockey fans that will pay dividends over the next four decades and cement Calgary’s reputation as a tourist and hospitality leader.“I think one of the most important things to remember is that some investments fuel others and when you take a look at the culture and entertainment district, and you look at the BMO Centre, and you look at what we've been able to accomplish in terms of attracting new residential and commercial real estate plays — the fact that Sam Centre is out of the ground now, having an event centre here is going to get us more investment in first city that is known for hospitality and tourism and visitor experience,” she said.“This is simply one more thing at our avail to make sure our economy stays strong and that we're able to generate interest in investment in this district.”.That’s despite opinion polls when the deal was announced last year that showed a clear majority — 50% — opposed it.Likewise, Councillor Sonya Sharp, chair of the city’s arena committee, said Calgarians will come to support it once they see how it will revitalize Victoria Park, which was once derelict.“For the last question, when you said 50% of Calgarians didn't like it or something like that. Actually, I think the city put out a survey. I think it's 86% (are) now looking forward to the Event Centre. And I'm looking forward to seeing what the city survey shows in the future when we're cutting red tape and people walking through the doors.”Details on how revenues generated by the new arena would be divided between the Flames owners and the City are not yet public, but millions of dollars per year from ticket taxes, parking, naming rights, added corporate boxes, event booking and concession sales are up for grabs. The Flames owners were also given special treatment for development rights for four major parcels surrounding the arena location..Both the mayor and Sharp refused to answer questions over whether the deal should have been put to a referendum or plebiscite. Similar deals in US cities like Phoenix have overwhelmingly been rejected, prompting the Arizona Coyotes to move to Utah.The upshot is that the Scotia Place will feature a truly innovative design that’s sure to transform the adjacent Rivers District neighbourhood and Stampede Grounds.Given overruns on the Green Line LRT, officials vowed the Alberta taxpayers won’t be on the hook for any similar cost inflation saying they had built ‘contingencies’ into the budget.“Cost overruns are shared with Calgary sporting entertainment and the city. Again, we're we feel very comfortable where we're at with the budget,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Duckworth.