Calgary Pride bans political parties from parade

Calgary Pride has prohibited provincial and federal political parties and politicians from marching in the parade in September to better disperse resources. “You might notice applications are a little different this year,” said Calgary Pride in a Monday Facebook post. “Calgary Pride is working to better balance the interests of our community and has improved our applications to capture applicants active, meaningful, and sustained [sexual minority] allyship and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) journeys.” .When it comes to applications for the 2024 Calgary Pride Parade, it said improvements have been made. Applications will close on May 20 at 11:59 p.m. “We can't wait to have you join us, Calgary,” it said. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley was spotted in public for the first time since the Calgary Stampede in September when she marched in the Calgary Pride Parade. READ MORE: WATCH: Rachel Notley steps out at Calgary PrideNotley made an appearance at the Calgary Pride Parade wearing a Progress Pride flag dress. It would mark her last appearance as Alberta NDP leader at the parade. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith angered Calgary Pride in January by saying changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”