Calgary refugee group starts crowdfunding campaign to save newcomer health clinic

The Calgary Refugee Health Society (CRHS) has launched a crowdfunding campaign to address funding challenges the Calgary Refugee Health Clinic is facing. The Mosaic Primary Care Network (PCN) has provided operational funding for the clinic since 2013. “We have been notified that there will no longer be funding for the clinic beyond April 1, 2025,” said the CRHS in a statement. “This regrettable change has left us without a viable funding source to sustain our operations.” The Zeffy page has generated $3,515 out of its $300,000 goal as of Monday. Twenty-one people have donated to it. While the clinic serves thousands of Calgary’s most vulnerable newcomers, the CRHS said it is at imminent risk of closure. For more than 20 years, the CRHS said the clinic “has been a cornerstone in providing comprehensive healthcare to refugees upon arrival to Canada.” It added it has 2,500 active patients, with a constant stream of new arrivals. In 2023, it said it provided 25,972 medical and related health appointments. “The clinic’s closure would not only leave vulnerable newcomers without essential healthcare, but also increase the strain on our healthcare system, in particular our emergency departments and acute care services,” it said. Alberta Health responded by saying Mosaic PCN is a joint venture between a group of family physicians who form a non-profit corporation and Alberta Health Services. “Therefore, although funding is provided by Alberta Health, decisions on funding allocations are independent decisions,” said Alberta Health. “The decision by Mosaic PCN to no longer fund the Mosaic Refugee Health Clinic is an independent board decision — it is within the mandate of the board and remains their prerogative.”Alberta Health confirmed it had no role or authority over this decision. However, it has held discussions with the PCN and clinic and will be meeting with them in the coming weeks to facilitate a conversation and work towards a solution.Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on October 16 Gazan refugees arriving in Canada will receive free healthcare, language training, work and study permits, and other financial assistance..Canada offers free benefits to Gazan refugees, details remain unclear\n\n.However, IRCC did not disclose the total cost of the program. “Financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs such as food, clothing, and housing as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs,” said IRCC. Mosaic PCN could not be reached for comment in time for publication.