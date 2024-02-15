Calgary sexual minority activist says parental rights supporters should not have children

Calgary pro-sexual minority protest organizer Beckie Nicholls said parents should not stop their children from identifying as a different gender. “If you’re a parent and you think your right to control your kid is more important than your kid’s rights as an individual person, you really need to evaluate why you chose to have kids!” tweeted Nicholls..When people were in school, Nicholls said they were taught about rights and responsibilities. She asked how so many people forgot the responsibilities part. While people do not have rights to their children, she said they have a responsibility to them. There is a difference. With children, she said they do not stay the same age forever. She added parents are raising future adults. Nicholls concluded by asking what is the harm in allowing children to have space to explore who they are. “That autonomy will give them a stronger sense of self than anyone in our generation,” she said. “Bottom line: If you’re OK with taking away basic human rights from your kid based on your personal belief system, have fun when they go no-contact with you if they reach adulthood.” Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay joked about him understanding Nicholls. “Parents who don’t want their kids cutting off their junk shouldn’t have had kids,” said Kay. “Great point.”.Feminist Current publisher Meghan Murphy said Nicholls was being hysterical. “If you're a parent and you think your right to sterilize, mutilate, and traumatize your kid so you can play woke mom is more important than your kid's rights as a minor and future adult, you really need to evaluate why you chose to have kids,” said Murphy. .Nicholls said in June her profile "has been on the lips of a certain fellow activist who is causing an alarming amount of lateral violence within the drag community.” READ MORE: Calgary drag community leaders clash over protest tactics“I'm talking about Shane Unchained,” she said. .She said she met Unchained after a protest against an all-ages drag event at the Rec Room in January. The conversation started because she mentioned her child had allegedly been shoved by a police officer protecting Mission7 members.