Calgary Police Service (CPS) is appealing for witnesses following a downtown shooting Wednesday which left one man in a life-threatening condition.

Police also provided further information into the April 12 shooting in front of the Central Library on 3rd Street SE.

I guess Calgary is trying hard to make it to the top of the list. Another shooting right outside the Kensington Safeway where one person was killed and another injured.

