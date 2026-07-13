Alberta

Calgary Stampede draws more than 1.4 million visitors as city reports 275 noise complaints

Partygoers crowd near the stage at Nashville North at the Calgary Stampede on July 10, 2021.
Partygoers crowd near the stage at Nashville North at the Calgary Stampede on July 10, 2021. Courtesy Calgary Stampede/Twitter
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Noise Exemption Permit
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