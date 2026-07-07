Alberta

Calgary Stampede already receives 70 noise complaints, Badlands issued ticket

Calgary Stampede already receives 70 noise complaints, Badlands issued ticket
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Cowboys Park
Calgary Stampede 2026
Badlands Music Festival
The City of Calgary
Noise Exemption Permit
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Western Standard
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