Calgary Stampede already receives 70 noise complaints, Badlands issued ticket

The City of Calgary has received 70 noise complaints during the first four days of the 2026 Calgary Stampede, with Badlands Music Festival already facing enforcement action after allegedly exceeding the sound limits set out in its Noise Exemption Permit.In a statement made by the city, Cowboys Music Festival received the most complaints, with 40 reported during the first four days of Stampede, nearly identical to the 39 complaints recorded over the same period in 2025. Badlands Music Festival received 15 complaints and were issued a ticket. National Saloon received 15, five for Whiskey Rose and one for Mexifest.Despite attracting the largest number of complaints, city officials said Cowboys remained in compliance with its permit throughout the reporting period."We're pleased to report that every noise reading taken for Cowboys Music Festival has been below their allowable maximum decibel limit as prescribed in their Noise Exemption Permit," the city said..While Calgary allows temporary exemptions for major events during Stampede, organizers are still expected to comply with strict sound limits established as a condition of those permits. Peace officers conduct decibel readings from nearby residential areas to determine whether venues remain within the permitted limits, meaning enforcement is based on measured sound levels rather than the number of complaints alone.According to the City, Community Safety Peace Officers issued multiple warnings after noise readings at Badlands exceeded the maximum decibel level permitted under the festival's Noise Exemption Permit. When organizers failed to bring sound levels into compliance, officers issued a ticket.As of now, the ticket remains under review and has not disclosed the amount of the fine or the specific bylaw provision under which it was issued..Following the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the City of Calgary received more than 220 formal noise complaints related to two outdoor music festivals, with approximately 125 of those complaints involving the Cowboys Music Festival.Residents reported bass vibrations shaking nearby apartment buildings, concerts continuing late into the evening, and difficulty sleeping during Stampede week.City monitoring also found Cowboys exceeded its permitted overnight sound limits between midnight and 1 a.m.Following months of review, the city introduced earlier weekday concert curfews and lower allowable sound levels for several major outdoor festivals.The city is expected to release its next update on Stampede noise complaints and enforcement activity on Thursday as the festival enters its busiest stretch.