Calgary Stampede announces lineup for Coca-Cola Stage

The stage is set as the Calgary Stampede prepares to welcome modern artists at night and homegrown talent throughout the day live at the Coca-Cola Stage. This year’s lineup offers an outdoor live music festival experience with 10 days of concerts from July 5 to 14. “Renowned for (attracting) music fans, the Coca-Cola Stage continues to deliver an unforgettable music experience showcasing incredible talent,” said Calgary Stampede Vice-President, Programming, Marketing, and Sponsorship Theresa Howland in a Thursday press release. “No matter when you stop by, be ready to see your favourite artists or discover something new to add to your playlist.” This year’s lineup includes Australian electronic dance singer Alison Wonderland, American pop singer Benson Boone, Canadian rock band Billy Talent, American rhythm and blues singer Bryson Tiller and American pop singer Chelsea Cutler. Howland said all concerts at the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission. “With global and emerging talent sharing the stage every day, there is no shortage of great music,” she said. The countdown to the 2024 edition of the Calgary Stampede started on Tuesday, with the announcement of this year's entertainment lineup on the Nashville North Stage.READ MORE: Calgary Stampede announces lineup for Nashville North Stage“As the centre of Calgary’s country music scene, Nashville North brings the beating heart of Nashville to the Stampede with country icons and emerging artists bringing their talent and unique styles to the stage,” said Howland. “It promises to be an unforgettable experience that guests can’t find anywhere else.”