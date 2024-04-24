Calgary Stampede announces lineup for Nashville North Stage

The countdown to the 2024 edition of the Calgary Stampede has started, with the announcement of this year's entertainment lineup on the Nashville North Stage.“As the centre of Calgary’s country music scene, Nashville North brings the beating heart of Nashville to the Stampede with country icons and emerging artists bringing their talent and unique styles to the stage,” said Calgary Stampede Vice-President, Programming, Marketing, and Sponsorship Theresa Howland in a Tuesday press release. “It promises to be an unforgettable experience that guests can’t find anywhere else.”This year’s lineup includes American country singers Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley and Jackson Dean; American country band Brothers Osborne; and Canadian country band the James Barker Band. Howland said people can experience Nashville North like a true country star with new premium VIP packages, adding people can elevate their experience with the General VIP pass or host a group in a private VIP suite complete with table service, a designated server and a bird’s eye view of the Nashville North Stage. For an enhanced experience, people can round up their friends and purchase Buck the Line passes. Buck the Line admits guests to Stampede Park and provides priority no-line access to Nashville North for the date of purchase.The Nashville North Stage will be delivering its country music lineup throughout Stampede, from July 5 to 14.