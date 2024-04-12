Calgary Stampede canvas auction raises $3.1 million, a sign of a strengthening economy

For more than a century it’s been a considered a barometer of the local economy. If the results of the annual Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction are any indication, things are looking up for the city and surrounding area. That’s because businesses from across Canada ponied up $3.1 million for the right to advertise on the chuckwagons running in the 101st edition of the Rangeland Derby. More than 1,000 people turned out in their best boots and Stetsons to take in what has become a star-studded annual event..Overall proceeds were up about $365,000 from last year. The average bid price of $115,370.37 was the highest in the 44-year history of the auction, surpassing $111,528 in 2012.Top marker went to Saskatchewan-based Graf Mechanical Ltd., which put up $210,000 to sponsor driver Kris Molle who hails from the same hometown of company founder Mike Graf.“It's an honour to be part of the next 100 years of chuckwagon racing at the Calgary Stampede,” said Kris Molle. “Being the top seller tonight is exciting because it means I'll have the resources and support I need to bring my best to Stampede 2024.".Top spender was De Havilland Canada, which spent $330,000 to buy three separate tarps.The Canvas Auction marks the kickoff and countdown to the self-proclaimed Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. And the Rangeland Derby has been a part of that tradition since its first running in 1923.This year’s version runs from July 5 to 14.“The Rangeland Derby is an experience unlike any other at the Calgary Stampede,” said Stampede president and chairman Will Osler. “To start the next century of 'chucks with such an incredible auction is a reflection of how important the sport continues to be and we are proud to be able to host our community and support the drivers and their horses.”Individual nights of advertising may still be available because successful bidders have the ability to offer up nights they are unable to use themselves. Anyone interested in single-night options are encouraged to to email chuckwagons@calgarystampede.com