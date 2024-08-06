Alberta

Calgary taking stock of damages from wild hail storm; YYC partially closed

Lightning on 22X near Diamond Valley Monday night
Lightning on 22X near Diamond Valley Monday nightSerina Polczer-Lum/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Yyccc
Flooding
Natural Disasters
Storm
Airport And Flight Delays
baseball-sized hailstones
YYC International

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news