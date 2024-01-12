Calgary Transit calls in shuttle buses due to power issues on LRT

Calgary Transit said shuttle buses have been put in place to compensate for delays to LRT service due to power issues in the downtown core. “Buses will run along 6th AVE (Westbound) and 9th AVE (Eastbound),” tweeted Calgary Transit on Friday.“Shuttles will pick up from City Hall, Sunnyside, Westbrook and Erlton.”.Calgary Transit confirmed an unknown problem was causing power issues on 7 avenue, making it unable to provide LRT service downtown. “We will be investigating the issue at a later time, but our focus is on resuming service as quickly as possible,” it said. “Crews are working on resuming service, but there will be some delays as we work through these issues.”