Calgary UCP constituency to hold second COVID vaccine skepticism event

The Calgary-Lougheed Alberta United Conservative Party Constituency Association (CA) announced it will be holding An Injection of Truth Town Hall: Part Two on October 28 at 6 p.m. to challenge the consensus around COVID-19 vaccines. While the CA will be sharing more details in the coming weeks, it said the town hall's first speaker will be CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest Co-Director Dr. Denis Rancourt. "Dr. Rancourt is a prestigious researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed-journal articles in technical areas of science and technology," said the CA in a statement."He will be sharing his most recent work related to COVID-19 and the ongoing excess all-cause mortality crisis around the world and here in Alberta."It predicted the town hall will provide information all Albertans will benefit from learning about. Tickets cost $39 for UCP members, $49 for non-members, and $169 for the afterparty. If people are unable to attend in person, streaming passes cost $21.50 for members, $41.50 for non-members, and $51.50 for the viewing party. It will be hosted by Alberta UCP MLA Eric Bouchard (Calgary-Lougheed) and CA President Darrell Komick. Its themes will be Follow the Money and Fighting for the Healers. Although Rancourt has been announced as the town hall's first speaker, the CA said four more speakers will be revealed in the coming weeks. The CA held the first Injection of Truth Town Hall in June. "Each ticket below includes the admission price and transaction fee," said the UCP."The Politics and Popcorn ticket includes admission into the Town Hall and the opportunity to mix and mingle with the guest speakers."