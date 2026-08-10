Alberta

Calgary water park temporarily closed as AHS investigates three E. coli cases

AHS said people who visited the water park between July 25 and August 4 may have been exposed.
A Calgary water park has been temporarily closed while health officials investigate three confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli
A Calgary water park has been temporarily closed while health officials investigate three confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli X/Canva
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City Of Calgary
Ahs
E. coli
E. coli-infected water
Northeast Calgary
Prairie Winds Park
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