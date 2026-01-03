Calgary’s officials ask Calgarians to remain vigilant in water conservation ahead of Monday’s return to work

City of Calgary officials asked Calgarians to remain diligent in conserving water on Saturday, as workers continue to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday’s water main break. “We still have an urgent need to reduce our water use so that we can make sure we all have enough while the feeder main is being repaired,” said Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Susan Henry.“We are asking everyone – regardless of what part of the city you are in, to help conserve water so that access to drinking water is preserved while we continue to make repairs on the feeder main. Taking simple steps can add up to make a difference.”The renewed call comes after the city‘s water usage returned to an “unsustainable“ level on Friday, a drop from the ”stable” level used on Thursday..“Calgary, our water system is in the YELLOW ZONE. We need your help urgently to conserve water!” wrote Calgary’s Mayor Jeromy Farkas in an X post on Saturday..Following the water main break along the Bearspaw South Main Feeder line on Tuesday, the City issued a boil water alert for the Parkdale, Montgomery Point McKay and West Hillhurst neighbourhoods. The remainder of Calgary and some suburb are under Stage 4 water restrictions.City officials are anticipating increased challenges as many Calgarians prepare to end their winter holidays on Monday. “We know that Monday will be a big day with people returning to work and school,” Henry said.“We are remind Calgarians to be mindful of water consumption as you undertake a new routine under these circumstances.”.The City of Calgary has provided guidelines for how individuals can conserve water. .The break also caused major damage to parts of 16 Ave. N.W., and while city officials say that workers are working 24/7 to repair the damage, they are warning commuters to expect delays near the area when they return to work on Monday. “We are investigating solutions to help ease the expected traffic congestion with people returning to work and school,” reads a statement from the city on Saturday. .Tuesday’s water main break was the second break along the Bearspaw line in under two years, after a June 2024 break affected the city for much of that summer. Many Calgarians have expressed frustration with the fact that a break along the line happened so soon after the last one. The displeasure amplified when it was revealed that a draft of a report investigating the 2024 break had been written by a city committee, but it was not released prior to Tuesday. Farkas announced on Saturday that Calgarians should except that report to be given to City Council soon. .The City of Calgary is expected to provide updates at a press conference on Sunday.