Steven Guilbeault

Steven Guilbeault

 Image courtesy of CBC

Minister of Environment and Climate Steven Guilbeault announced on Wednesday a $450 million contribution to the second replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The GFC is the world’s largest dedicated climate change fund and a critical funding mechanism of the Paris Agreement.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Justin's wealth has gone from $11 Million in 2010 to over $97 Million today.

How much of this money is coming back to these Grifter in a Biden style pay back?

Solar Panels & Windmills built in China are far from Clean Energy and usually Never recover the amount of Emissions required to build them in their operating lifetime.

Who is going to clean up all this Toxic Waste in the 3rd world in a decade?

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

At the ens of the day, some people are going to have very fat bank accounts. I'm sorry to say I had to contribute.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/business/updated-bank-of-canada-raises-rates-again-to-22-year-high/article_4601cc7e-20c1-11ee-8435-bfbfc9867ae3.html

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The psychotic criminal puke in the photo looks like he was spawned from the same wh@re of a mother as the vile psychopath Trudeau

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if I can register my 3 trees, lawn, and garden plots as carbon capture mechanisms, and bill the Canadian government? If you can't best them, rob them blind.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

You cant imagine my delight in hearing of yet more irresponsible spending. What a lunatic government we have in the ndp-liberal coalition. In normal times they would have been removed.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Greenwashing at it's finest. He sends our tax money to foreigners. Then it disappears.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

We need election before these climate wackos bankrupt us all.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.