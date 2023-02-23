LNG tanker

Canada is lagging behind the US Gulf Coast for LNG exports says Enbridge CEO

 joachim kohler Wiki Commons

The Canadian natural gas sector fares among the top five major gas producing nations on cost of supply, according to a new analysis by the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC), even as it struggles to keep up with the US for the emerging liquified natural gas (LNG) export market.

In its latest fact sheet, CEC says breakevens for Canadian gas production came in at $2.31 US per thousand cubic feet (mcf), the fifth lowest among the top 10 major natural gas producing countries, behind behind Saudi Arabia ($1.09/mcf), Iran ($1.39/mcf), Qatar ($1.93/mcf) and the United States ($2.22/mcf), but ahead of Russia, Norway, Algeria, Qatar, China, and Australia.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.