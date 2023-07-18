Ukraine Wheat

Ukraine Wheat being loaded for export.

 Photo courtesy CBC

Markets are largely shrugging off Russia’s decision to back out of the Black Sea grain deal even as Canada’s government condemned it as a “de facto blockade”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan issued a joint statement Tuesday calling on Moscow to resume its participation in order to avert “further shocks” to global food systems.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

One could speculate Herr Trudeau and many in his fascist regime are war profiteers the way they cheerlead on this Russia-Ukraine war.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm not sure I understand. Ukrainian soldiers are killing Russian soldiers, Russian soldiers are killing Ukrainian soldiers, but Canada is mad because Russia won't facilitate the Ukraine to sell their grain through Russian ports? What's next, should Russia pay for the Ukrainian soldiers too? Maybe they should supply bullets and bombs also?

Canada used to be renowned for our peacekeeping, now we are warmongering alongside the worst of them. Makes me wonder how many other MP's are profiting by investing in bombs and bullets?

