Tornado classified as EF4

The survey teams found that there was enough evidence to rate the tornado damage at EF4, with a maximum wind speed of 275 km/h.

The Canada Day tornado that rocked central Alberta on Saturday afternoon was rated an EF4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, making it the highest-rated Alberta tornado since Edmonton in 1987.

The massive tornado hit near Didsbury, 80 km north of Calgary.

Large tornado in Mountain View County,

damage from twister

A farm roughly 48 km North of Calgary.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm surprised Climate Change Canada didn't claim responsibility.

