Canada faces fifth major transportation strike, this time threatening grain exports

It’s becoming a re-run with no end.Canada is on the brink of its fifth major strike affecting transportation infrastructure in just over a year, as grain workers at the Port of Vancouver prepare to walk off the job. The potential strike, led by Grain Workers Union (GWU) Local 333, would stop all shipments of bulk grain, severely disrupting Canada’s grain export supply chain.It comes as prairie farmers are finishing the fall harvest.The union served 72-hour strike notice on Saturday, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Tuesday.On Monday, the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) expressed what it called “deep concern,” highlighting the crucial role the Port of Vancouver plays in handling and exporting grain from the prairies. Last year, 52% of all Canadian grain was shipped through Vancouver terminals, making the port a vital hub for agricultural exports.This looming strike comes on the heels of last month’s rail work stoppages, further compounding the challenges faced by grain farmers in the midst of harvest. Data from the Canadian Grain Commission shows that any potential stoppage could halt the movement of nearly 100,000 tonnes of grain daily, leading to an estimated $35 million in lost export revenue per day.That’s why the GGC is urging the federal government, including Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, to intervene and push for a resolution before the strike begins. “Without federal action, Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner could suffer, potentially costing the country key global markets and customers,” it said in a statement.The union claims that the Vancouver Terminal Elevators Association has not made a serious effort during negotiations, despite being presented with a comprehensive package last week. The association, which represents major grain terminals such as Viterra, Richardson International, Cargill, and G3, stated that conciliation efforts with federal mediators concluded unsuccessfully.As the strike looms, the impact on Canada’s grain exports is expected to be significant, adding to a series of disruptions across the country’s transportation infrastructure in the past year fooling strikes by both railways, WestJet and the West Coast ports last fall.A strike by Air Canada pilots was narrowly averted earlier this month. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.