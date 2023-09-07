WD40 will be banned in Canada in Jan 2024
Photo By Arthur C. Green

Almost every Canadian has a spray can of WD-40 in the garage, but that's about to change.

You use it to fix just about anything that needs a little lubrication, squeaky hinges, rusty bolts and even your bike chain.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Bojack
Bojack

Another example of misleading title and people not reading the article. Wd 40 isn't being banned and it says so right in this article

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

How about we just ban the Liberal government stooges!

j_carter
j_carter

If I am reading correctly, does this mean that spray paint is on the list too? What specific household products are affected? Have been searching the Government of Canada Website for a list of banned products and am going down a rabbit hole. Can anyone suggest where I might locate a list.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I wonder what the graffiti 'artists' think of this...

john.lankers
john.lankers

Loosing aerosol WD40 is the least of our problems, I purchased it in 1 gallon cans for many years and used a pump sprayer to apply it where needed. The good old rattle cans with paint, lacquer, shellac, not to mention the commercially used laquers, cleaners and solvents will be illegal to use in Canada, too. Good luck sealing around a drafty window when you can't buy spray foam anymore. The water borne products currently on the market aren't even close in quality and durability. Canada is getting worse than California.

Fiebs
Fiebs

https://wd40.ca/news/statement-from-wd-40-company-in-response-to-wd-40-multi-use-product-ban

No it wont be banned.. straight from the supplier.

BestAngela
BestAngela

Turdeau's jet emitted MORE pollution with ONE, one way trip than if you personally drive your car all year, every day AND spray that can of WD40!

And we all know that Turdeau has used his plane a lot more than one trip,one way!

He uses his taxpayer's funded plane for trips to surf, and virtue signal at the Barbie movie like we use our cars to get to real WORK! These losers love to make our lives more miserable every single day, while still not doing ANYTHING to decrease their own personal use and emissions! The hypocrisy is astounding. If you can't yet see that the elite very much see us taxpayer's as their own personal servants, you're delusional and I have some property to sell you. It has NOTHING to do with the environment, and EVERYTHING to do with control!

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

It’s only banned in the aerosol spray form which has VOC’s in the aerosol which is an ingredient in the propellant. WD-40 will still be available in the can as stated by the company, but you will need an applicator like an eye dropper. Less convenient for sure but the actual product is still available. I use WD-40 to lube my bicycle chain in winter as the summer lube becomes too stiff. WD-40 is a Canadian staple. I don’t know one person who doesn’t have a can of it sitting around and nine times out of ten, it was purchased from Canadian Tire. The good ol’ days.

debzepick
debzepick

So relieved! I was laying awake at night worrying about WD-40 and the future of civilization. Another red faced moment for Canadians.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So the Liberal government is going to fix smog in Canada by banning my can of WD40 but Trudeau will continue to fly his private jet across the country to spend the weekend surfing.

Report Add Reply
Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

Rella
Rella

What was the point of this article exactly other than to go on a rant about nothing as anyone who made it through all the nonsense of it can see that WD40 released a statement saying this is all a rumor.

guest50
guest50

Just instructed family members vacationing in the US to pick up some, along with salt and a few other items I expect will be banned.

rianc
rianc

This government is despicable. Functioning pesticides banned and now WD-40 but also probably most aerosolized oil sprays for VOCs being too high.

CreeTrumpVoter
CreeTrumpVoter

Just told my dad to buy lots of it then sell it to people off rez lol Canada can try and come on our land and tell us we can't use it, we'll see what happens.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Hmm there’s something new to punish the average joe every day in the New Canada.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

🏛🔥🎻

Taz
Taz

F-ers, I'm buying a case of it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Better get brakekleen, and a selection of spray paint as well. These F’ers are gonna ban just about anything of convenience to us.

dgc
dgc

...yep!

