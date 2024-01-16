Alberta

Canada’s cow punchers aim to reduce methane emissions 33% by 2030

Canada’s beef producers are aiming for a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030.
Canada’s beef producers are aiming for a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030.Files
Loading content, please wait...
Greenhouse Gas
Beef Producer
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news