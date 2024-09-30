Canadian author says he cannot comprehend rural Alberta supporting Smith

Canadian author Fred Stenson is questioning why rural Alberta continues to back Premier Danielle Smith. Stenson said Smith “shafts our municipal governments.” “Won't force oil companies to pay their municipal tax debts,” tweeted Stenson on Sunday.“Drives off our doctors and nurses, forcing clinics to close.”.While rural Alberta supports Smith, he begged to know why. Twitter user YDS for Kamala said as a long-time rural Alberta resident, conservative politicians come across as representing individual freedom. “Farmers especially believe this,” said YDS for Kamala. “Also the NDP will spend like drunken sailors and ruin the prov.”.Because rural Alberta has this mentality, YDS for Kamala said wow “is about all you can say to that.”Stenson responded by saying he thinks YDS for Kamala nailed it. “Sadly, when AB NDP was in, they had $16 oil,” he said.“The deficits they ran were the least possible to keep the province functioning.”.He predicted there will be no frugality out of Smith like there was none from former Alberta premier Jason Kenney. Additionally, he said she and Kenney are drunken sailors. Smith said at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta Fall Convention and Tradeshow in November her government depends on rural municipalities’ knowledge of local issues to ensure it is meeting their priorities. .Smith says Alberta government committed to improving rural communities .“And your feedback is a big help when we explain to the federal government why its decisions are misguided, which seems to happen a lot these days as I’m sure you’re all aware,” she said. “There are also situations that call for a co-ordinated approach like this year’s wildfires.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.