Canadian climate activists wearing ‘emissions caps’ at COP28

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is making a fashion statement at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.That’s because Canada’s climate boss was gifted with an ‘emissions cap’ by environmental activists who are expecting him to crack down on Alberta’s oil and gas sector at the global confab.Climate Action Network Canada Executive Director Caroline Brouillette reportedly presented him with the head gear but was told he could only wear it when he finally publishes the long anticipated policy framework that Alberta officials say amounts to a de facto production cut on the order of one million barrels per day..The ball caps were the brainchild of the Montreal-based Trottier Family Foundation that supports groups committed to fighting climate change. In a post on Twitter (“X”) executive director Eric St-Pierre said the group produced about 200 of the ubiquitous head lids “for kicks” and dozens have been spotted around the summit venues.Green Party leader Elizabeth May was spotted wearing one, along with former environment minister Catherine McKenna..The Liberal government has been promising a cap for more than two years, but has delayed releasing the final regulations until the end of this year. Earlier this week Guilbeault said a pair of legal decisions, including a Supreme Court ruling on the government’s environmental impact assessment act had slowed progress on what he called a “complex” policy file.The federal government has committed to reducing emissions from oil and gas by about 40% to 45% to around 110 million tonnes per year from 189 million tonnes at present, or about a quarter of the country’s total..“Under no scenario will the Government of Alberta permit the implementation of the proposed federal electricity regulations or contemplated oil and gas emissions cap.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Although the industry’s per-barrel emissions have fallen by about 23% since 2009, absolute emissions from the sector have increased almost 10% since then. If implemented, Canada would be the only major oil producing country to have one.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is attending the summit along with Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, has rejected any suggestion of an emissions cap as crossing a line in the sand that would have immediate repercussions, including a Sovereignty Act challenge.“Under no scenario will the Government of Alberta permit the implementation of the proposed federal electricity regulations or contemplated oil and gas emissions cap." "We would strongly suggest the federal government refrain from testing our government’s or Albertans’ resolve in this regard,” she said in a statement last summer.Although Guilbeault has been telegraphing an announcement at the summit, he reportedly told Brouillette not to expect to see him wearing it before the gathering winds up on December 12.