Alberta

Canadian climate activists wearing ‘emissions caps’ at COP28

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is presented with an ‘emissions cap’ at COP28.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is presented with an ‘emissions cap’ at COP28.Climate Action Network Canada handout
Loading content, please wait...
Oil And Gas
Carbon Emissions
Cop28
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news