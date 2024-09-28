Canadian collision reporting company rolls out online tool to deal with accidents

Accident Support Services International (ASSI) Ltd. said it wants to enhance people’s experiences after it opened two Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) locations in Edmonton in 2022. To improve people’s experiences, ASSI confirmed it has launched its Start from Home online reporting tool, allowing drivers to start their collision reports from desktops or cellphones. “Being involved in an automobile collision is a trying experience, but our team works hard to guide drivers through the reporting process and make it as easy as possible, while ensuring the accuracy of the information and controlling fraud,” said ASSI President Steve Sanderson in a press release.“Start from Home will save time and make the process even easier.”When people have been involved in a collision that qualifies for reporting at a CRC, ASSI said they can start the report process online by visiting reportacollision.accsupport.com. It added the website allows people to enter some of the necessary report information at their convenience.People receive a unique reference number, which they must bring into a CRC within 24 hours to complete the report. At the CRC, its staff will take photographs, verify the information, and work with them to finish the process.It said Start from Home allows people to begin their reports at home, which will reduce the time spent at a CRC. Since May, it said 4,167 drivers involved in collisions in Edmonton have used it and finished their reports. The Alberta government said in December it was cutting red tape and saving Albertans time by raising the collision reporting damage threshold from $2,000 to $5,000 in January. .Alberta government increases collision reporting damage threshold .“Traffic accidents happen,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen. “Alberta is saving drivers time and money by not having them report simple fender-benders to the police.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.