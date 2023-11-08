This Hour Has 22 Minutes jokes with Smith about sovereignty, heat pumps

This Hour Has 22 Minutes comedian Mark Critch joked that as a Newfoundlander, meeting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith “is like meeting the Wizard of Oz, because there is no problem in Atlantic Canada that can’t be fixed by moving to Alberta.” “As a comedian, you’re one of my favourite premiers because some times you do kind of crazy stuff, whether it’s blowing up the CPP (Canada Pension Plan) or talking Alberta sovereignty,” said Critch in a Tuesday video. “If you were to separate, what would be on the flag?” Critch questioned if the flag would have a wildrose or be an “F [Justin] Trudeau” one. If Smith could have one wish from Trudeau, he asked her what it would be. “Well he should stay out of Alberta’s business and stick to federal jurisdiction,” said Smith. “I think that’s what the Supreme Court said and that’s what I’d love.” While Smith wished for more Alberta sovereignty, Critch said he cannot do that. What he could do was give her a heat pump. If she accepts the heat pump, he said she and the Canadian government “would be even Steven.” She said the heat pump would not work in Alberta, as it gets below -25 C. Critch and Smith carried out the heat pump into the meeting area’s lobby. He said it is from the Canadian government. “It’s not going to work,” he said. Canada’s premiers met in Halifax to discuss issues affecting the country on Monday, with the unfairness of the carbon tax break at the top of the agenda.READ MORE: Premiers united over carbon tax break at First Ministers meetingSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said each province is using different methods to reduce its carbon footprint, and it is unfair for the Canadian government to punish provinces that have spent money on natural gas. “We may have different views with respect to, you know, what is the most effective tool to reduce emissions in our area of the nation,” said Moe.