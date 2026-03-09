Canadian Heritage fails to respond to a request for comment on Francophone group campaigning against Alberta independence

EDMONTON – The Government of Canada's Canadian Heritage department did not respond to a request for comment on the Association canadienne-française de l'Alberta (ACFA) campaigning against Alberta independence, despite the group receiving over $19 million in federal funding.On Saturday, the Western Standard published an article detailing more than $19 million in federal funding that ACFA has received for various projects over the last decade, including $16 million from Canadian Heritage programs. The Western Standard submitted a request for comment to Canadian Heritage on Monday morning, but the federal department did not respond before the 3 p.m. deadline. "I am reaching out to request a comment from Canadian Heritage regarding the Association Canadienne Française de l’Alberta decision to join the campaign and advocate against Alberta independence, despite the fact that they receive significant funding from the federal government, specifically Canadian Heritage (over $16M in the last decade)," reads the request sent by the Western Standard. .As a non-profit society, ACFA may advocate and speak out on political issues under the Alberta Societies Act, so long as its actions align with its purpose. Government funding agreements also tend to prohibit funds from being used for partisan political advocacy or activities unrelated to the society's purpose; they may not restrict issue-based advocacy or public education.However, the morality of a taxpayer-funded group being allowed to advocate against Alberta independence remains, given that the issue hovers on the line between partisan and policy. The Western Standard asked Canadian Heritage, "Should a group that has received significant (or any) taxpayer funding be allowed to participate and advocate in this campaign? (And why or why not).” The email also asked, "Even though the funding may not go directly to the campaign, would the money that ACFA saved from getting the federal grants, which comes from taxpayers, not positively impact their ability and resources available to campaign?".A spokesman from Alberta's Justice Ministry responded to Western Standard and suggested that ACFA is allowed to campaign against independence."Albertans and organizations are free to express their views on this topic," reads a statement from Heather Jenkins, press secretary for the Minister of Justice."However, Elections Alberta has specific rules for initiative petition third party advertisers: 'Any eligible person, corporation, trade union, or group that engages in initiative petition advertising is required to register with Elections Alberta when it has incurred or plans to incur Initiative petition advertising expenses of $1,000 or more, or has accepted or plans to accept Initiative petition advertising contributions of $1,000 or more.'" The Western Standard is also waiting on an official comment from Elections Alberta; however, a spokesperson said they are working to get a response.