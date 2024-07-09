Canadian insurance company acquires Alberta-based agency

Westland Insurance announced it has taken over Alberta Best Insurance Ltd. effective July 2. Because of this acquisition, Westland Insurance said it shows its commitment to expanding across Canada and strengthening its position in Alberta. “We’re thrilled to welcome Alberta Best Insurance to the Westland Insurance family and expand our distribution footprint in the province,” said Westland Insurance President and CEO Jamie Lyons in a Monday press release. “This partnership not only strengthens our market presence but also underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional insurance advice and options to the broader Alberta community.”Lyons said Alberta Best’s dedication to exceptional client service “aligns with our core values, and we’re confident that this will bring immense value to our Albertan clients.”Alberta Best is a well-established property and casualty brokerage with locations in Beaumont, AB, and Leduc, AB. For more than 35 years, Westland Insurance said it has built a strong reputation for its unwavering dedication to helping clients find the insurance solutions that best suit their needs. It concluded by saying it continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada from within and through strategic acquisitions. Sonnet Insurance Company (SIC) announced on June 13 after conducting a thorough review of its operations in Alberta, it will be phasing them out. READ MORE: Canadian auto insurance company to discontinue operations in AlbertaSIC said it has submitted a notice of intention to withdraw from auto insurance to the Alberta Superintendent of Insurance, indicating December 13 as the intended date of withdrawal. It added limited opportunities for it to grow profitably in Alberta’s auto insurance industry were a key consideration in making this decision.“Sonnet remains committed to serving Albertans by offering home insurance and also making available pet insurance underwritten by its affiliate Petline Insurance Company,” said SIC Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance and Digital Channels Paul MacDonald.