Where’s the (Canadian) beef? Not in the United Kingdom.
Canada’s red meat producers are crying foul over the federal government’s decision to approve the admission of the UK into the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade on the weekend despite what it says are protectionist trade restrictions against beef and pork.
The deal, formerly known as the TPP, was rebranded to allow non-Pacific nations to join after former President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2016.
Since then it has been known under the more obscure acronym of Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Under ascension terms, new membership must be unanimously approved by all 12 members, which Canada — the last holdout — did last weekend.
The Canadian Meat Council (CMC), Canadian Cattle Association (CCA), and the CanadianPork Council (CPC) released a joint statement following the news, condemning the department of International Trade decision to sign on to the pact which covers about 15% of the world’s population.
“The CPTPP has, until now, provided a high standard for trade liberalization, but this agreement with the UK leaves a significant barrier in place. It does not meet this standard of open trade and will undermine ambition with future entrants,” the statement reads.
The groups complain that under the current system, there is “no viable market access for beef and pork” to the UK. Producers are asking MPs to reject its ascension into the partnership when the decision is put to the House of Commons, likely later this year.
“Failing that, we are asking Parliament to ensure producers and processors for both products are fairly compensated for the damages and losses that will result,” according to the joint release.
The Brits are opposed to Canadian meat because it is treated with growth hormones and antibacterial carcass washes.
British beef and pork have enjoyed full access to the Canadian market without full reciprocity, the groups say, resulting in more than 7,000 tonnes of beef valued at almost $40 million to Canada in the last two years.
By comparison, Canada exported barely a tenth of that total — 657 tonnes of beef valued at $7.6 million — to the UK in 2021 and zero in 2022. The UK shipped 1,300 tonnes of pork valued at $10 million in 2022 the same year Canada shipped zero pork to the UK.
It directly affects Alberta, owing to the fact that it is home to more than half of the country’s beef herds.
Despite the glaring imbalance, Mary Ng, Canada’s federal Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, said she welcomes the addition of Canada’s third-largest trading partner to the CPTPP.
“The UK shares Canada’s dedication to open, predictable and inclusive rules-based trade. We look forward to working with the United Kingdom and the other CPTPP members to continue to advance this high-standard agreement for the benefit of all our people and workers.”
Canada has a separate free trade agreement with the UK that went into effect in April of 2021 following Brexit.
The CPTPP, first established in 2018, is a trading bloc made up of Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
"The Brits are opposed to Canadian meat because it is treated with growth hormones and antibacterial carcass washes." ? ? ?
I am as well . . .
which is why I only buy product directly from the producer.
Grass fed Beef and non-medicated Pork.
We live in an over-medicated world . . . and it is killing us & our children . . .
Read about how well Amish kids do without the help of the CDC . . .
"Kirsch also noted that researchers were unable “find an autistic kid who was unvaccinated” in Amish communities.
He added that diseases like ADD, autoimmune disease, PANDAS PANS, or epilepsy basically don’t exist among Amish children.
Kirsch also said the federal government has studied Amish communities for decades without releasing a public report.
He alleged that publishing such information would “be devastating” to the CDC and expose their recommendations as harmful to Americans."
https://slaynews.com/news/unvaxxed-amish-death-rates-90-times-lower-rest-america/
If the trade agreement caused even a murmur of concern with QC; it would die on the vine. But, once again the parochial and vindictive attitude of Ottawa to the west prevails. There should be an adoption of the AC mantra in Ottawa: - "We're not happy till everyone but QC and particularly AB is not Happy".
