The UK imported zero Canadian beef in 2022 despite free trade.

 Photo by LikeMeat on Unsplash

Where’s the (Canadian) beef? Not in the United Kingdom.

Canada’s red meat producers are crying foul over the federal government’s decision to approve the admission of the UK into the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade on the weekend despite what it says are protectionist trade restrictions against beef and pork.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

"The Brits are opposed to Canadian meat because it is treated with growth hormones and antibacterial carcass washes." ? ? ?

I am as well . . .

which is why I only buy product directly from the producer.

Grass fed Beef and non-medicated Pork.

We live in an over-medicated world . . . and it is killing us & our children . . .

Read about how well Amish kids do without the help of the CDC . . .

"Kirsch also noted that researchers were unable “find an autistic kid who was unvaccinated” in Amish communities.

He added that diseases like ADD, autoimmune disease, PANDAS PANS, or epilepsy basically don’t exist among Amish children.

Kirsch also said the federal government has studied Amish communities for decades without releasing a public report.

He alleged that publishing such information would “be devastating” to the CDC and expose their recommendations as harmful to Americans."

https://slaynews.com/news/unvaxxed-amish-death-rates-90-times-lower-rest-america/

guest356
guest356

If the trade agreement caused even a murmur of concern with QC; it would die on the vine. But, once again the parochial and vindictive attitude of Ottawa to the west prevails. There should be an adoption of the AC mantra in Ottawa: - "We're not happy till everyone but QC and particularly AB is not Happy".

