Canadian media company expands Italian championship soccer coverage on TV station

TLN Media Group said its new expanded deal for the Italian-language broadcast rights for Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup mean more games will be on TLN TV. Serie A is regarded as one of the best soccer leagues in the world and is followed by 4.4 million Canadians, according to a press release. It has some of the world's most famous soccer clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Bologna FC 1909. With more than three-fifths of the more than 600 soccer players in Serie A coming from 73 foreign countries, TLN Media Group said it is at the top for quality, diversity and worldwide appeal. Among these diverse international stars is Inter Milan player Tajon Buchanan, who comes from Brampton, ON. TLN Media Group went on to say the new Serie A season returns to TLN TV effective August 17, bringing soccer fans across Canada three live matches every weekend. It said the 38-match week season will feature coverage of 114 live ones and additional weekly soccer content. This coverage will include the “Intermezzo” Halftime Show with Antonio Giorgi during every TLN Serie A match intermission. It will have Serie A Full Impact on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. MST to review the best goals, saves, and reactions from the previous match week. Inside Serie A will run on Saturdays at noon MST and feature an in-depth look into future games. The GOAL Soccer Newsletter will provide weekly updates and exclusive content for soccer fans straight to their inboxes. The first match TLN TV will air will be AC Milan vs. Torino on August 17 at 12:30 p.m. MST. It will feature a replay of the match on August 18 at 6:55 a.m. MST, Bologna vs. Udinese at 10:25 a.m. MST, and Lazio vs. Venezia at 12:30 p.m. MST. In addition, TLN Media Group said TLN TV will provide coverage of the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup. Coppa Italia is a single-elimination tournament featuring all top Italian clubs from Serie A that runs from December until May. The Italian Super Cup is a high-stakes tournament in January taking place in Saudi Arabia and featuring the 2023-2024 Coppa Italia finalists (Juventus and Atalanta) and the top two Serie A teams from the 2023-2024 Serie A season (Inter Milan and AC Milan).