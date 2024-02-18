Canadian MPs give spanking bill second reading

Canadian MPs by a 208 to 115 vote gave second reading to a children’s rights bill that would ban spanking in the home, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “We have seen attempts time and time again to diminish the role played not only by parents but also by the family as a fundamental building block of society,” said Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB) in a speech in the House of Commons. “Any attempt to see that diminished would be wrong.”If Bill C-273 went ahead, Kurek said he could see the implications of it. Bill C-273 would repeal Section 43 of the Criminal Code of Canada. Section 43 states every teacher, parent, or person standing in place of a parent “is justified in using force by way of correction towards a pupil or child as the case may be who is under his care if the force does not exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances.”“Countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia still permit the physical punishment of children,” said NDP MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC). Julian admitted his parents “believed very strongly that physical punishment was not justified.”“It was a blessing to be in that family,” said Julian. “I am hoping we can raise all children the same way.”Bill C-273 will proceed to hearings at the House of Commons Justice Committee. “We look forward to hearing experts,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Our government is committed to protecting children and their physical safety, all children, everywhere.”It was opposed by the Canadian Teachers’ Federation. Additionally, Bloc Quebecois MP Luc Desilets (Riviere-des-Mille-Iles, QC) said he was opposed to it because he is a former principal. “If I had to put something like this to my teachers, things would not go well,” said Desilets. “We are talking about reining in children in a school environment like we do when they are running amok and have to be stopped.”To correct children’s behaviour, Bloc Quebecois MP Rheal Fortin (Riviere-du-Nord, QC) said reasonable force might be necessary. Fortin asked if there were MPs who never spanked their children. “If we really love our children, we should thank the legislator who included this provision,” said Fortin. “There are many examples showing that words, hugs and sweetness are not enough to discipline a child.”Julian suggested in October Canadians should mark Truth and Reconciliation Day by coming together to support a ban on corporal punishment.READ MORE: NDP MP campaigns to end spanking in CanadaTo repeal Canada’s spanking law, he said he would launch a national campaign aimed at doing it. “Reflect on our collective history of colonialism and genocide and how it continues to impact survivors,” he said.